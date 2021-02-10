On Big Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was evicted on the 126th day, yesterday. Just when Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were discussing their strategy in the game, Big Boss announced all the members to assemble in the garden area.

The supporters who are often called as the best representatives of the audience were asked to name the person who should be evicted. Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Vindu Dara Singh took Abhinav’s name for the mid-week eviction. As a result, when Big Boss announced Abhinav’s name for elimination, Rubina Dilaik broke into tears whereas Devoleena Bhattacharjee held Abhinav tightly. When Abhinav approached his wife, Rubina was found saying that she has reached all this way on the show only because of him. Rubina said,” He deserves to be in the finale.” She also said that Abhinav was nominated 8-10 times for eviction but was never voted out.

As part of his parting speech, Abhinav said,” When I came here, I did not think I would stay for so long. I think I have already won a war. I overcame many shortcomings during my Bigg Boss stint. I used to escape any confrontation and run away from fights. I was very lazy and even avoided sharing my point of view. I am happy with what I have done here. I do not regret anything if I leave the show today.” Rashami Desai and Kamya Punjabi claimed that it was ‘unfair’ to evict Abhinav Shukla. Both of them have also been former Big Boss contestants. Shukla kept his headstrong while leaving and told Rubina,” The next 11 days, I don't want a single tear."