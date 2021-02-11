Gulshan Kumar and T-Series have a brand new song titled Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du, sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. Tulsi wrote on her Twitter account,”The melody of #MainJisDinBhulaaDu will melt your heart. This retro tune is here to stay. Song out now! Tune in now”. The video features Himansh Kohli and Sneha Namanandi. The beautiful romantic lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir whereas music is given by Rochak Kohli.

The audio-visual is set in a film studio and shows the filming of a movie. To viewers' surprise, Jubin Nautiyal will be seen in the skin of the producer in the 6 minute music video. This romantic number shifts between the life of love birds before and after becoming actors. The couple had aspired to become actors but the struggles for becoming one keep testing their bond. A twist in the end awaits the viewers!

Apart from YouTube, one can listen to this soulful song on Saavn, Spotify, Hungama Music, Apple Music, Gaana, Amazon Prime Music, Wynk Music and Resso. T-Series also took to Twitter and wrote,”The era of romance is back. #MainJisDinBhulaaDu is back with dreamy scape and nostalgic tunes. Streaming

now on all platforms! Tune in now!” Jubin Nautiyal also posted the video on Twitter and said,”The curtain opens! #MainJisDinBhulaaDu is ready with shimmering curtains and melodies to die for! Song out now! Tune in now.” The song has already touched many hearts. Have you watched it yet?