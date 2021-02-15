Zack Snyder confirmed recently that Warner Bros. has no interest in the much awaited Justice League 2, which will follow the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. More than four years after Snyder walked away from Justice League, post the tragic death of his daughter, the director decided to release the much speculated #TheSnyderCut on HBO Max in March. The four-hour director’s cut is reportedly starkly different from the 2017 DCEU film. Snyder has also revealed that the Snyder cut is not a part of DCEU.

Snyder's cut of Justice League was actually rumoured to be the third entry in his five-movie plan, and Warner Bros had even assigned a 2019 release date to the film, however Snyder of course, never made any progress on the franchise as he stepped down altogether and Joss Whedon came into the picture to finish Justice League. During a recent interview Snyder revealed quite a bit about the future of Snyder-verse, and also remarked that WB has expressed no interest in this independent superhero franchise, especially since DC Films president Walter Hamada has referred to Snyder cut of Justice League as a franchise dead end.

“The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway. But I didn't think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to — as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together — that idea, that's what this movie is about," Snyder shared.