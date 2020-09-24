Zack Snyder is set to film the reshoots for the Justice League Snyder Cut. It will bring Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and more stars back to sets for new scenes.

The fan movement to get the Justice League Snyder Cut released has been one of the biggest stories in Hollywood over the last three years, with hashtags like #SynderCut rallying support for the director from across the globe.

As a response to the interest, earlier this year, the director - who left Justice League in 2017 after the death of his daughter - confirmed the Snyder Cut will be finished and released on HBO Max as four one hour episodes.

According to reports, Snyder is planning to shoot new scenes for Justice League starting next month. It is expected that Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher will return - as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg, respectively - to complete extra work for the HBO Max limited series. The additional filming will reportedly take place over a week or so.

While no exact as to what the additional scenes will be, one expects that reshoots could be as basic as filming an alternate version of cliffhangers for each of the episodes



