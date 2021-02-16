Neeti Mohan announces her pregnancy weeks after BFF Harshdeep Kaur!
Neeti Mohan took to Instagram on February 15 to announce her pregnancy on the day of her second anniversary. The mom-to-be wrote, "1+1=3. Mommy to be and Daddy to be, what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!!”
Incidentally, fellow performer Harshdeep Kaur also announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and congratulated her BFF Neeti and husband Nihaar Pandya on Instagram with a picture of the squad. "An there be a more beautiful coincidence than this!! When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I’m expecting.. she surprised me by saying Harsh, “We’re in this Together. Literally. Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too. And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends & singing songs together. Love you," Kaur wrote.