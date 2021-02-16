Neeti Mohan took to Instagram on February 15 to announce her pregnancy on the day of her second anniversary. The mom-to-be wrote, "1+1=3. Mommy to be and Daddy to be, what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!!”

Incidentally, fellow performer Harshdeep Kaur also announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and congratulated her BFF Neeti and husband Nihaar Pandya on Instagram with a picture of the squad. "An there be a more beautiful coincidence than this!! When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I’m expecting.. she surprised me by saying Harsh, “We’re in this Together. Literally. Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too. And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends & singing songs together. Love you," Kaur wrote.