The much-awaited Aankhen 2 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna is set to go on floors on May 2021. The film, directed by Abhinav Deo of Delhi Belly fame is a sequel to the cult 2002 hit Aankhen and tells the story of a convict who hires three blind men for a heist in a casino. Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Singh Rajput who after serving time in prison plans to rob a gaming establishment.

The first film featured Bachchan alongside Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Aditya Pancholi in pivotal roles and was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The crime thriller was based on a Gujarati play Andhalo Pato (Blindman’s Buff). "Considering the story is set abroad, the unit has done recce in the UK and Bulgaria. If all goes well, the three actors will kick off the first schedule from May 20 with Bachchan joining them later," a source close to the film has revealed to an entertainment website. The film was initially announced with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi to play the lead but eventually, some changes had to be made vis-a-vis casting.

"Mr. Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sunil Grover are part of Aankhen 2. At this point, I cannot comment on anything else," Deo revealed recently. Currently, Sidharth Malhotra is shooting for his film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. His song Thoda Thoda Pyaar also premiered on 12th February alongside Neha Sharma.