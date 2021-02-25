Madhuri Dixit is all set to mark her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix show titled The Actress. The Bollywood veteran has shared that she expects to wrap up the filming of the series by March 2021, as the cast and crew have been filming the show primarily in Nashik since October 2020. The show is being produced by Karan Johar and will also see Madhuri reuniting with her Raja co-actor Sanjay Kapoor after 25 years.

Madhuri, who was last seen in the film Kalank is clearly geared up to explore a new format. "You don’t have to say it all within three hours. So, it allows an actor to do so much more within the narrative. It’s such a pleasure to work with Sanjay again. We keep talking about the wonderful memories of Raja," she shared with an entertainment portal. Sanjay was last seen in a Voot series called The Gone Game sharing screen space with Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Mathur, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Madhuri and Sanjay’s film Raja released in 1995 and famously featured the hit song Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi.