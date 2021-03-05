The official title chapters for Justice League's Snyder Cut offer a lot of perspective on what's in store for the four-hour, episodic movie. The long-awaited Snyder Cut restores the original footage Snyder shot when the film was initially in production back in 2016. More than four years after Snyder walked away from Justice League, post the tragic death of his daughter, the director decided to release the much speculated #TheSnyderCut on HBO Max in March. The four-hour director’s cut is reportedly starkly different from the 2017 DCEU film.

HBO Max has revealed six titles for the Snyder Cut chapter, that as follows: Don't Count On It, Batman, The Age of Heroes, Beloved Mother, Beloved Son, Change Machine, All the King's Horses, Something Darker.

Though Zack Snyder's Justice League is curated as individual chapters, it has been produced as a single, cohesive film. The running time of the movie will be 4 hours and 2 minutes and it will feature two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage and will not include footage from Joss Whedon's reshoots for the theatrical version of the film. It has also been announced that the Snyder Cut will release on the new OTT platform BookMyShow Stream on March 18. BookMyShow Stream also took to Twitter to confirm the news.