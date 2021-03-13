Actor Prabhas on Friday welcomed actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, who joined the cast of Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush.

It is speculated that Kriti will be playing the role of Seeta in the film starring the Bahubali actor and Saif Ali Khan. Sunny is expected to be Lakshman. However, this has not been confirmed.

Prabhas shared two photos with Kriti and Sunny on Instagram and welcomed both of them to the “Adipurush family”. In the first picture, Prabhas is seen posing with his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Check out the post here:

The second photo features director Om Raut with Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family.”

Kriti Sanon too shared these pictures on her Instagram handle and said she was “proud, honoured and beyond excited” to be a part of this venture. She also wrote, “A new journey begins... #ADIPURUSH This one is too special...Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world.. (sic) ”

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh posted the same images with the caption, “Joining the celebration of good over evil, excited to be a part of the #Adipurush family.”

Adipurush is Raut’s new directorial after last year’s blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 3D action drama is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as the protagonist, with a role based on Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be the villain of the story, Lankesh (a character based on Raavan).

Earlier, a fire broke out on the sets of the movie right on the day the film’s shoot began. However, no casualties were reported and the situation was brought under control within a few hours. Prabhas and Saif had reportedly not been at the set when the accident occurred.