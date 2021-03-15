Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish won the Grammy award for Record of The Year for their track ‘Everything I Wanted’, produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell.

In her acceptance speech, Billie said Megan Thee Stallion deserved the award more than she did. “This is really embarrassing for me,” she began.

“Megan, girl... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me,’ and I was like, ‘It’s hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable. You are a queen; I want to cry thinking about how much I love you... You deserve everything in the world, I think about you constantly... You deserve it,” Billie said.

She also asked everyone to applaud Megan before continuing her acceptance speech.

Billie has won the Grammy award for Record of the Year for the second year in a row. She had earlier bagged the Grammy under the same category in 2020 for ‘Bad Guy’.

The other nominees on the list include ‘Black Parade’ by Beyoncé, ‘Colors’ by Black Pumas, ‘Rockstar’ by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat, ‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa, ‘Circles’ by Post Malone, and ‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.