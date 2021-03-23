The official trailer for Season One of the new terror anthology series, Them, is out now! From breakout creator Little Marvin, the ten-episode Amazon Original series will be premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

Them is a limited anthology series that explores racism and ostracism in America. The 1950s-set series features a Black family, the Emorys, who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighbourhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero when malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Supernatural elements also appear in the story, which becomes a threat to the Emorys.

Them stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten.

The series is created and produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. Them is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Check out the trailer here: