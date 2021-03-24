Athiya could turn out be the skin-care guru we all need this year

No one aces sun-kissed selfies better than Athiya Shetty and the actor recently shared some insight on how she gets her skin Instagram-ready. Turns out, the secret to Athiya's blemish-free, flawless skin is Vitamin E, which is an excellent anti-oxidant and keeps skin super hydrated and healthy.

Athiya shared a quick video where she's seen mixing the clear liquid content of a Vitamin E capsule into a bowl and applying it directly on her face. Though it's a pretty well-known skincare ingredient, many Gen-Z skincare enthusiasts may be unaware of this old school formula. However, Athiya warns her followers to use Vitamin E on their skin only on a dermatologist's advice.

"Vitamin E is an excellent anti-oxidant! It nourishes and hydrates your skin. This worked brilliantly for me I hope it does for you too. But PLEASE consult your dermatologist or doctor before using it :)" she wrote alongside the video.