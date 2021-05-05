Actor Shubham Sharma who made his debut with the hit Netflix show What the Love hosted by film director and producer Karan Johar, is back on the OTT platform with another reality show. Called Dating Aaj Kal, the show to be aired on an OTT platform will be hosted by actor Karan Kundra.

Shubham reveals, "We have received immense love from the audience, I come from a typical Indian family and it is very important that my family approves of my shows and after watching it they have given me their blessing and encouraged me to continue in music and reality shows."

This is Shubham’s second dating show, and he rues that he still hasn't found his right match. Talking about the shoot he adds, "The shoot was conducted with extreme precautions in January this year. However, the shoot was also fun as our dear host Karan Kundra kept us all happy and engaged on the sets. he is a very motivational person and I would love to work with him again, I have admired his work and his thought process."

The show is available on Flipkart video.