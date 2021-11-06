Mel Gibson on board fantasy adventure film Boys of Summer

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson will star in the upcoming fantasy adventure titled Boys of Summer.

Written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz, the film is set to be directed by David Henrie.

Boys of Summer follows a local boy who begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard after his best friend is mysteriously taken. He seeks the help of an ageing detective (Gibson) and they soon discover that they are on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island. The cast of the film also features actor Mason Thames.

John Blandford and Dan McDonough of Pastime Pictures, Tobias Weymar and Annie Mahoney of Nickel City, and Lorenzo Henrie and Amanda Devine of Novo Media Group will also executive produce.

Boys of Summer is produced by Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures and James Henrie of Novo Media Group.

The film is expected to begin production in December in Wilmington, North Carolina.