Mel Gibson to star in John Wick spinoff

Mel Gibson is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming John Wick prequel series, The Continental. The spinoff, originally commissioned in 2018, will be made by Starz and Lionsgate Television.



The show will focus on the inner workings of the titular hotel, which serves as a refuge for assassins of the world. It will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.



"Winston charts a deadly course through the New York's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals," the plotline reads.



Gibson will play a new character named Cormac, reported Deadline. The Continental will be a three-night event series but the premiere date isn't announced yet.



Written by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, they are serving as the showrunners and executive producers of the show.