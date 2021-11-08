Anushka's next officially announced

It has been announced that Anushka Shetty will be teaming up with UV creations for her next. The film, tentatively titled Anushka 48, marks the third collaboration between the Baahubali actor and the production house after the 2013 Telugu film Mirchi and the 2018 horror film, Bhaagamathie.

Anushka has officially announced the film today on the occasion of her birthday by sharing an announcement video through her Instagram profile. "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with director Mahesh Babu P and UV Creations. Smile always, always forever," she wrote. The video labels the film a 'new-age entertainer'.

The film is expected to enter production soon, and will reportedly be released in multiple languages. Further details related to the project, including the primary cast and crew are currently under wraps.

Anushka was last seen in the mystery film, Silence, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year.

