Shooting of Suriya-Pandiraj's Etharkkum Thunindhavan comes to a close

We had previously told you that Prabhudheva's cop thriller Pon Manickavel will skip a theatrical release and premiere exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. Along with a new trailer of the film, the makers of Pon Manickavel have announced that it will premiere on November 19.

Directed by Kanden-fame AC Mugil, Pon Manickavel features Prabhudheva in a cop avatar for the first time. With Nivetha Pethuraj playing the female lead, the film also stars director Mahendran, Suresh Chandra Menon, Baahubali-fame Prabhakar and Bijesh, grandson of veteran actor Nagesh. The film has music by D Imman and cinematography by KG Venkatesh.

The Nemichand Jhabak production venture has cinematography by KG Venkatesh, who is known for films like Sathuranga Vettai.