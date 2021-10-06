Disney India unveils movies line-up for 2021-2022

Disney India has announced the line-up of films that will be releasing in theatres in 2021-2022. Eternals will be the first release in the line-up, which will be hitting the screens on Diwali (5 November). The multi-starrer film will be releasing in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

"In the coming months we will have an exciting slate that includes many Super Hero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of Eternals this Diwali," said Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star and Disney India.

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also comprises upcoming films including Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Thor: The Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, and The Marvels.

The sequel to Avatar and animation movies Encanto (Releasing on 26 November), Lightyear, and Turning Red are also part of Disney's line-up for the upcoming months.

In addition to it, the list also has The Last Duel, which will hit the screens on 22 October. It will be followed up with Ron's Gone Wrong will release on 29 October. West Side Story and The King's Man will release on December 10 and 24 respectively.

In 2022, the first movie to release is Death on the Nile on 11 February. Following it is Turning Red in March. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness is slated to hit the screens on 25 March. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for 6 May release. Disney Pixar's Lightyear is set for June 17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade and The Marvels will be released on 8 July, 7 October, and 11 November, 2022, respectively.