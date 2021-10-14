Will Poulter joins the cast of GoTG 3

It has been announced that actor Will Poulter, best-known for his roles in The Revenant, We're the Millers, and Midsommar, has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The actor will be playing Adam Warlock in the James Gunn directorial.

Gunn has confirmed the development while responding to the news of the casting on Twitter. "Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a couple of weeks," the filmmaker wrote, hinting that the film is expected to enter production soon.

Warlock is considered one of the strongest characters in the Marvel comics and his introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was hinted at in the post-credit scene of the second Guardians of the Galaxy film. GoTG 3, which marks the return of the franchise regulars such as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, among others, and is currently scheduled to release on May 5, 2023.