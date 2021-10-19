It's a wrap for Vishnu Vishal's Mohandas

We had previously reported that Vishnu Vishal is starring and bankrolling a film titled Mohandas. The makers have now confirmed that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

Confirming the news, Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter where he shared a making video of the second look and added that it will be out on October 20.

Directed by Kalavu-fame Murali Karthick, Mohandas stars Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. Indrajith Sukumaran has also been roped in to play an important role.

Mohandas has the same principal technical crew of Kalavu. The film has music by KS Sundaramurthy, cinematography by Vignesh Rajagopalan, and editing by Kiripakaran Purushothaman.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in FIR. He also has a film, starring Life of Pi-actor Shravanthi Sainath as the female lead, which went on floors in August this year. He is also expected to start the sequel for his hit film Indru Netru Naalai soon.