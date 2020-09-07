Badminton player Jwala Gutta is now engaged to beau, actor Vishnu Vishal. Her boyfriend surprised her for a birthday, just as she turned 37. He popped the question and asked Jwala to marry him instead and she said yes! She shared on social media, “N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to! Towards our family, Aryan, friends and work! its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic).”

This is what Jwala wrote on Twitter





The actor shared a post on Instagram too. We have to say that the ring seemed rather unconventional as far as engagement rings go!

The ring! Image: Vishnu's Instagram

Wishing the badminton ace on her birthday, he wrote, “Happy birthday @jwalagutta1, new start to LIFE... Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around...Need all your love n blessings guys..(sic).” Reports state that the Kollywood star asked Jwala to marry him at midnight and they are scheduled to be married soon. We are indeed happy for the newly-engaged couple!