Dance battle with a twist

Shaam, Ineya and Abhirami Venkatachalam will be working on a new project. Furthermore, they will be joined by the likes of Khusboo and choreographer Brinda. No, this is not for a new film or web series. The stars will all be reaching Tamil homes through Colors Tamil's new dance reality program, Dance Vs Dance Season 2.

Shaam, Ineya, Abhirami and Sridhar master will, in fact, be managing the team of talents competing against each other. "It is more like the IPL or Champions League. We analyse the strengths and weaknesses of our talents and pick the right ones for the face-off," clarifies Shaam. He believes that the production value of the show is on par with international standards. "I have judged many shows before, but this show is something else. I am positive that it will be a trendsetter."

Abhirami gets candid and shares that she has been the victim of partial treatment in some reality programs she was a part of when she started off her career. "Newcomers are not treated well on the sets, but this is the first time I have received equal treatment, despite the presence of major stars like Khusboo ma'am." Ineya, meanwhile, shares that the backstories of contestants have inspired her. "Many of the contestants come from humble backgrounds and they have battled multiple obstacles to reach here. Seeing them give it all for dance pushes me to do more. This is why I feel that it is necessary for a show to feature the personal struggles of participants."

Being a part of television shows is often thought to take away from the exclusivity of stars, but Abhirami says it is the other way around. "Television takes us directly to the masses. Families who can't make it to the theatres every week, can watch us from the comfort of their homes. When a show or OTT series succeeds, it becomes part of our portfolio." Shaam seconds her opinion. "It is a competitive industry out there and actors should learn to adapt. With a pandemic still out there, home entertainment is here to stay. It is time all of us embraced it."

Dance vs Dance Season 2 premieres on Saturday, October 23, and will air during the weekends at 7:30 pm.