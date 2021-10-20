Raghava Lawrence's Rudhran to feature a remastered version of Padatha Patellam

We had earlier reported that Raghava Lawrence will be headlining a film titled Rudhran, with Priya Bhavani Shankar set to star as the female lead. It has now been announced that the film will feature a remastered version of Paadatha Pattellam sung by PB Sreenivas and S Janaki in the 1962 film Veera Thirumagan. The song has lyrics by the legendary writer Kannadasan. In Rudhran, the song will reportedly be shot in a lavish set, with Sridhar choreographing the dance moves.

Interestingly, Raghava Lawrence's 2017 film Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva featured a remix of Adaludan Paadalai Kettu from Kudiyirundha Koyil.

Directed by S Kathiresan, who is also producing the film, Rudhran also features Nasser and Poornima Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. The film is currently scheduled to release on April 14.

In addition to Rudhran, Raghava Lawrence has multiple projects in his slate, including Adhigaaram, written by Vetri Maaran and directed by Durai Senthil Kumar, Durga, and Chandramukhi 2.