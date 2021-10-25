Action choreographer Lee Whittaker onboard VTK

Stunt choreographer Lee Whittaker, whose works include Captain Marvel, the Baahubali films, Arrambam, Vishwaroopam, and Thugs of Hindostan, will be choreographing the action sequences of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Whittaker confirmed his inclusion in the Gautham Menon directorial recently on Twitter.

"Last evening's night shoot Mumbai wraps my portion for the first schedule. Such an amazingly positive experience working with Gautham Menon and his amazing crew of professionals and extremely talented actors. Look forward to the second schedule with these fine people. So grateful," he wrote on Saturday.

The Silambarasan starrer has music by AR Rahman, while Jeyamohan has written the dialogues. Malayalam actor Siddique will be reportedly seen as the villain in the film, which also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in a prominent role.

