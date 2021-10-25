Arya teams up with Shakti Soundar Rajan

Actor Arya will be joining forces with Shakti Soundar Rajan for the second time after working in Teddy, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. The film, tentatively titled Arya 33, will be produced by the Sarpatta Parambarai-actor through his production house, The Show People. The shooting of the film has commenced today following a formal poojai ceremony.

The film will feature actor Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead, with Simran and Thyagarajan set to appear in supporting roles. In an official statement, filmmaker Shakti says, “After a prolonged phase of lockdown, it’s great to see the movie industry back with high-level energy and enthusiasms as the production of many movies is happening in full swing. Significantly, it’s a great delight to experience a great welcome from my producer-actor Arya, who came forward showing interest to produce this film.”

The genre and other details related to the film are currently under wraps. The film will have music by D Imman while S Yuva will be serving as the cinematographer