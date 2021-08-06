Paloma about town: Boxing lessons, a treasure hunt and shopping diaries

I feel like starting off by saying, “Hello and welcome back..”, just like I would at the beginning of one of my shows. For those of you that may not know, the reason I pressed pause on the column for the past couple of months is because I’ve been a little bit busy… having a baby. Yes, things have been hectic, but it’s a fun new learning experience. It feels good to be back and now I get to use hashtags like ‘New mom life’, ‘Mom bod’ and ‘Mama brain’. While there hasn’t been too much of FOMO, because let’s face it, no one is really doing much, people are gingerly testing the waters again, with small-sized events and teeny tiny guest lists.

Kalaiyarasan, Paloma & Shabeer





Speaking of small steps, I ventured out into the real world after ages, for some fun interviews with the cast of the latest hit Sarpatta Parambarai. With boxing at the centre of the story, it only made sense to meet actors Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan and Shabeer Kallarakkal for a quick sparring session. While the boys indulged my madness, they also shared fun stories from life, on and off the sets. Kalaiyarasan admitted to having serious road rage while Shabeer shared all of the fitness prep that went into creating and pulling off his character ‘Dancing Rose’. My interview with Arya, a few days later, happened virtually, as is often the case these days. So, no boxing demos, but a lot of laughs nonetheless. There were also mutual congratulations with Arya being the latest addition to the ‘new parent’ club.



Later, we headed over to a car rally ‘gamified’ as a treasure hunt. Organized by Madras Spice Round Table 159, The Great Spice Hunt 2021 flagged off at T Nagar touched a number of major locations going all the way to ECR. En route, the good folks of Round Table India & Ladies Circle India also planted close to a hundred saplings under the Chennai Smart City project.

Poorva striking a pose at the Style Bazaar pop-up





The week wound up with Style Bazaar at Hyatt Regency Chennai, a pop-up after ages, which saw Chennai’s shopaholics ready and in the mood to attack. Setting the ball rolling were the influencer brigade, and they were quickly followed by the usual assortment of entrepreneurs, celebrities and P3 regulars. While everyone insisted they were shopping for the ‘season’, further questions on which season received rather vague answers. So, whether it’s for weddings, mini-getaways or low-key weddings, a reason can always be produced when the right outfit makes an appearance.