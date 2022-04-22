Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about being a forensic expert in Murder inAgonda

This month has been quite exciting for actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. With two back-to-back releases, the actor is pushing the envelope and is all set to showcase her versatility in her craft. While in Amazon Mini TV’s thriller, Murder in Agonda, she plays a forensic expert; in Amazon Original’s Guilty Minds she plays a feisty lawyer. Though Shriya has been part of the thriller genre before, playing a forensic expert is something she thoroughly enjoyed. “While growing up I was obsessed with reading thrillers and mysteries by Agatha Christie, Enid Blyton and Satyajit Ray. While reading I used to always try and solve the cases in my head,” shares Shriya while talking about Murder in Agonda, which also stars Aasif Khan and Kubbra Sait.

Being a fan of the detective genre, it was easy for Shriya to make a choice. However, two other factors added to her decision to get on board. One, the unusual brother-sister camaraderie to solve the mystery and second, her character Sarla. “We don’t just see Sarla as a forensic expert who has been forced to solve this case by her brother because he wants her help to get a promotion. She is going through an emotionally tough time and as the case unfolds and the story progresses, we get to know more about Sarla,” explains Shriya.

She adds that the heritage mansion in Goa, where parts of the shooting took place is also a strong character in the show. “From art direction to cinematography and location, everything helped in building the ambience. It aided all of us to get into the character fast,” says Shriya, whose list of favourite crime thrillers includes Knives Out and the Sherlock Holmes series. Before signing off the actor informs us that she has six upcoming projects this year.

