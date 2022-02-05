Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia make a comeback with Naagin 6

The sixth instalment of Naagin, headlined by Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash will see TV favourites Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia making a comeback to the small screen.

Sudhaa was last seen in season 3 of the franchise and in this season, she plays the mother of the male protagonist. Urvashi on the other hand is returning to TV after a hiatus of four years and will be playing the mother of the female lead.

Excited to essay the role of Seema, Sudhaa says, “It feels great coming back to the Naagin franchise with a new concept and completely different avatar.” Continuing the veteran actor who is known for her bold makeup and style on the screen adds, “My character Seema is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears. She is a businesswoman who has different dimensions to her character that will eventually unfold as the storyline progresses. I am excitedly looking forward to this and hoping that like all the previous seasons we will receive all the love and support from our viewers.”

Urvashi whose screen avatar, Kamalika, shines in her resume, tells us, "My character's name is also Urvashi and she is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. There's something very real about her which instantly connected with me and I'm sure it will with the audience as well."

The screen presence of both the actors known for their fierce acting skills has always added to the content and this time too it should be a treat to watch them.