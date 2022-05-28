Richa Chadha is on a revenge mode with Audible's Baby Doll 

Richa Chadha is in revenge mode with Audible’s latest podcast Baby Doll, also starring the talented Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. Breathing life to her character, Baby, with her distinctly dense voice, Richa is on a mission to take Ahlawat’s character down for what he did to her best friend. Over a Zoom interview, the actor tells us how different Baby is from the other women she has played on-screen and why she ventured into production. Excerpts:

You have done many characters like Baby in the past?

It is a story of the underdogs, unlike the others I have done in the past, where it’s easy for them to be empowered. They were usually women with privilege whether it’s in Inside Edge or Fukrey. They had money and sources while Baby has no family, friends or money and her only friend dies because of Jaideep. So she seeks revenge. The director, Pravesh Bhardwaj, wanted to work with me for a long time. He had given me a script some 10 years ago but that didn’t work out. So, when he approached me with this podcast, I thought it would be fun to explore this pulpy noir role.

How was it being part of a podcast?

It’s fun because I feel the baggage of the last work is not carried over since I am not visible. In an audio drama, the audience responds to the voice, the sound effects and these things make this kind of work incredible. You have been doing these serious roles for some time now.

How do you avoid being stereotyped?

Whatever stereotyping was supposed to happen has already happened and I don’t think any actor can escape getting stereotyped. A lot depends on what work I am doing in the future. I have probably said no to five similar things in the past.

How are you as a person in real life?

In real life, I don’t lose my cool easily. It takes a lot for me to get really angry. You have been a part of many good projects.

Do you have a dream role?

I would love to create that role for myself instead of waiting for someone to approach me with the same. Gangs of Wasseypur released around 10 years ago and in the last decade, there has been just one casting director who has pushed me off my limits. I feel there are bottlenecks for performers at every stage and at times it’s the director who cannot see you in different roles. I am baffled why a few casting directors haven’t called me in these 10 years for any role. I am not complaining because I have a thriving career. But I think sometimes you have to do something for yourself and that’s the reason why I want to get into production — not to cast myself but to have more control.

