The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reveals upcoming movie: The Vaccine War

The sequel to The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been confirmed. Titled The Vaccine War, the film will be directed by Vivek and produced by his wife Pallavi Joshi. No additional storyline information is available; however, the director shared the movie poster on November 10 and mentioned that the story is based on a "true one" and that it would be distributed in 11 different languages.

Vivek announced the movie in a tweet, writing that he will be presenting the film. The filmmaker claims that the movie would be an "unusual factual account of a conflict that the public was unaware India had been part of." The tagline on the announcement poster, which has a vaccine vial with the title written on it, reads, "A war you didn't know you fought, and won."

Vivek will collaborate once more with Abhishek Aggarwal, the producer of The Kashmir Files, who is now working on a biopic on APJ Abdul Kalam and recently produced Karthikeya 2.

According to speculations, India's contributions to the rush to develop a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic are reportedly at the centre of the Vaccine War. Vivek had tweeted just a few days prior to the announcement that the country made the "fastest and safest vaccination." His tweet read, "When COVID came, India had nothing to fight. We were blackmailed & left alone to die by the superpowers of medical infra. But our scientists, without resources, fought back like their dharma. We made fastest & the safest vaccine, created an infra every Indian can be proud of (sic)."

The filmmaker has already revealed that he will helm the second entry in his anthology series of movies based on contemporary Indian history. In 2024, The Delhi Files is expected to be released. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which were recently dramatised on film in Netflix's Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Diljit Dosanjh, are thought to be the inspiration for the movie. After earning around INR 350 crore at the international box office, The Kashmir Files is claimed to be one of the biggest Bollywood movies of 2022. The Vaccine War is scheduled for release on Independence Day in 2023.

