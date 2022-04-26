Watch The Kashmir Files on OTT on this date

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files will be released on ZEE5 on May 13. The film will be featured in four languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the Kashmir valley in the 1990s when militancy was at its peak.

The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Bhasha Sumbli.

"The Kashmir Files is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people years ago and is still not known to so many. The success of the film is a testimony to the honesty with which Vivek and the crew have worked on this project," said Anupam Kher.

"The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn't watch it on the big screen, it will be available on ZEE5 across the world," he added.

Darshan Kumaar, who plays the film's protagonist, said "The Kashmir Files is very close to my heart as it has been a career-defining film for me. I am looking forward to its premiere on ZEE5."

The film was released in theatres on March 11.