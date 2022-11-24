Blurr starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah gets release date

Taapsee Pannu's debut production, Blurr, has a release date. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller film stars Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah. It will premiere digitally exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi on December 9.



Written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony, Blurr centres on Gayatri, played by Taapsee, who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. The film follows her struggles and how she overcomes her ordeal.

Taapsee Pannu said, "Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and Blurr was one such script that kept me on edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film. That’s why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project. Having shot almost half the film blindfolded, I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises, which made me value clear vision even more. After Section 375, I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one.”



Producer Vishal Rana, Echelon Productions, said, "It gives me immense joy as we announce the release of Blurr. It is not just a film but an experience to live and I'm sure that the audiences will enjoy every single moment of this edge-of-the-seat thriller."



Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “2022 has been a successful year for ZEE5 and we take pride in offering quality content to our viewers. Our endeavour is to keep pushing the boundaries to identify consumer interest areas and expand the horizon of storytelling. Keeping up to our promise, we are happy to add ‘Blurr’ to our content library as exclusive content with direct-to-ZEE5 release. With unique character arcs and powerful performances, the film will quicken the pulse of the audience and engage their minds too.”

Besides Blurr, Taapsee will be seen in Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She has also produced the upcoming road trip film, Dhak Dhak.