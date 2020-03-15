Built to be agile, upmarket and robust, it is a product for the wheel-heeled who would like to make a definite style statement.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe boasts a dynamic appearance that makes it look like it’s on the move even at standstill.

The front end has a dominant sporty look that means business thanks to the fine attention to detail including the chrome trim, diamond radiator grille, large chiselled bumper, underride guard and multibeam LED headlamps.

From the side, you get to see the coupe-like roofline that slopes down towards the rear and further accentuates this vehicle’s agile stance.

The rear has that typical Mercedes-Benz uncluttered look where the rear lights take centre stage and offer that upmarket touch to the entire visual package.

Interior details

Step inside the GLC Coupe and you will be greeted by a cabin that typical Mercedes-Benz flair and class.

The generous usage of fine materials that give it a rather plush aura and you just know that it is a place that is going to cocoon you in comfort.

Mercedes-Benz is also big on tech and the GLC Coupe gets the MBUX innovative telematics system which gives you access through to a plethora of information through the combination of touchscreen displays.

This includes navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control via the talk button or the Hey Mercedes prompt, state-of-the-art connectivity that can be accessed through five different methods to suit your convenience.

Under the hood

The car comes with a choice of efficient four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines from the latest generation. Both the engines already meet the requirements of the BSVI standard.

The diesel unit offers a 245 hp power output and 500 Nm of peak torque. It can take the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds.

The petrol engine delivers 258 hp and 370 Nm of torque and is capable of accelerating the GLC Coupe from standstill to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds!

Both engines are paired with a 9G-TRONIC transmission.

Our verdict

The brand has launched the all-new GLC Coupe in India in two variants, namely a 300d 4MATIC diesel and a 300 4MATIC petrol.

It is the 10th CKD product from the company to be assembled at their Pune facility and points towards their dedication to Make In India.

With the addition of the GLC Coupe, Mercedes-Benz now offers the largest luxury SUV portfolio in the country with a total of eight SUVs.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC retails for `62.7 lakh while the diesel 300d 4MATIC is priced at INR 63.7 lakh.

— Vikram Gour

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4matic AMG Line Coupe