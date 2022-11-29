Yami Gautam-starrer Lost to release on this OTT platform

Yami Gautam-starrer Lost will stream directly on ZEE5, the makers have announced. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Lost is an investigative drama thriller starring Yami as a journalist. The film had its Asian Premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this month.

Inspired by true events, Lost follows a crime reporter in her search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. With Yami in the lead, the film also features Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

Talking about the digital release, Yami shared, “Lost was a special experience for me, and I have been eagerly waiting to see how the audience is going to react. I absolutely cannot wait for the release and am happy to have my first association with ZEE5 for this one!”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “It has been our endeavour at ZEE5 to collaborate with the best-in-class storytellers to tell meaningful and entertaining stories and ‘Lost’ is the right step in that direction to entertain our viewers with one more unique content on ZEE5. The response received by ‘Lost’ at IFFI is encouraging and we are confident that the direct-to-digital release of the film on ZEE5 will be loved by the audience world over”.

Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, said, “It was a monumental moment to witness the appreciation that the audience was showering the movie with. It is quite reassuring to know that movies like ‘LOST’ are made and loved and I am especially glad to have stood witness to this and it just reinforces the trust I have that it will be loved on its release.’’

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury added, "It is always a magical moment to watch the fruit of your toil be as loved as it is. The screening at IFFI was truly an experience for me. Now we are really excited to see it reach a wider audience with ZEE5.”

The story of Lost is written by Shyamal Sengupta and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The screenplay is by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues from Ritesh Shah.