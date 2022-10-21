Diwali special: From board games to playing cards, we list a handful of games for you

Diwali parties stand incomplete without a game of cards or a few rounds of strategy board games. But poker or a regular deck of cards are just too mainstream and boring for a crowd exposed to dynamic virtual games. So, here’s a curated list of game changers which will not just fit your budget but also be readily available online.



Trikona

All of us, at some time or the other, have played Jenga or a similar stacking game. We suggest you go instead for a desi wooden stacking tower game whose puzzles have been inspired by the jaali patterns or artwork? Interesting right? The dexterous game of stacking, collecting the right shapes and completing the patterns before the structure collapses, is a must to try this Diwali.

Price: Rs 2862

Available at: www.boardgamesbazaar.com



Angry Indians

For those who are a fan of satire, getting a family game filled with satire and quirky, fun characters, is indeed an absolute find. This game depicts the chaos we go through every day in Indian families. Is your Babban Berozgaar being attacked? Block them with your Nimbu-Mirch Force Field! Jealous of somebody’s party? Kidnap their Termineta! Hell, gang up your attacks and get violent! And always keep your Nunchak Chappals handy! It’s like real life, only without really nasty repercussions!!

Price: Rs 1080

Available at: www.boardgamesbazaar.com



Cluedo

We never get bored reading, watching or playing a whodunit thriller. And in this suspenseful board game, that has all elements present to make your house party exciting, the players have to find out who’s responsible for the murder of a certain Dr Black. All you need to do is make suggestions to get the scoop on the mansion’s rooms, weapons and guests and start sleuthing!

Price: Rs 759

Available at: www.funcorp.in



Royal Desi Playing Cards

Alexa, play Pawri Ho Rahi Hai! A celebratory time calls for everything desi, colourful and out-of-the-box. Play with this super desi and quirky, custom-illustrated 52-card deck and watch your guests go ga-ga while the party is still on.

Price: Rs 208

Available at: www.godesi.in



Filmie

For those who are desi by heart and hardcore filmy too, brush up your filmy skills while there is still time. Filmie is a great game to play with your friends and family based on Bollywood films, filmstars, characters and songs. All you need to do is make others guess as many answers as you can. But when the name is Filmie, it has to be dramatic, with lots of twists in the tale. Not one or two, but a whopping 18 twists which can lead to quite interesting tasks.

Price: Rs 799

Available at: www.boredgamecompany.com

Rainbow Playing Cards

We understand that cards are your forever favourite, but why don’t you go for a deck that is colourful, quirky and livens up your mood? This deck of ombre-shaded playing cards can also be customised with your favourite photograph and will also make a lovely gift.

Price: Rs 2000

Available at: www.gamesknight.in



Zvata Truth or Bull

A bluff game is another popular choice when we sit down to play with our friends. Here’s a brand new, light, bluffing game. How well you can fool the majority and put down a card closest to the target card is the key to winning the maximum points. May sound difficult, but it’s actually not.

Price: Rs 599

Available at: www.boredgamecompany.com