How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

The countdown to the Paris Olympics is in its final stages, with athletes from across the globe converging on the French capital for the quadrennial sporting extravaganza. India, buoyed by its best-ever Olympic performance in Tokyo, is eager to surpass its previous medal tally and clinch double-digit honors.

The 2020 Tokyo Games were a historic moment for Indian sports, as the country secured seven medals, a record haul. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, badminton ace PV Sindhu, wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra, and the men’s hockey team all contributed to the nation's medal tally.

As India readies for Paris, expectations are high. The 117-member Indian contingent comprises a balanced mix of 70 men and 47 women, with athletics and shooting being the most represented disciplines. Haryana leads the charge with 24 athletes, followed by Punjab with 19.

Notably, five of the seven Tokyo medalists – Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, and the men’s hockey team – are part of the Paris contingent. However, the absence of wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will be felt.

With the stage set for another thrilling Olympic spectacle, India is poised to make its mark on the world stage. The nation's sporting prowess has grown exponentially, and the Paris Olympics offers a golden opportunity to further elevate India's sporting stature.

Indian sports fans will have the opportunity to catch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on their television screens. The Sports 18 network has secured the broadcasting rights for the mega sporting event.

For those who prefer to watch on their digital devices, the JioCinema app and website will offer free live streaming of the entire Olympics. This means viewers can enjoy the games on their smartphones, tablets, or laptops without any subscription fees.

The highly anticipated opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be aired live on both Sports 18 and JioCinema, starting at 11:30 PM IST on July 26.