Chiranjeevi enjoys a ‘serene moment’ with Ram Charan and family in London before attending Paris Olympics inaugural ceremony

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi delighted fans on Wednesday by sharing a heartwarming family moment on X. He posted a picture revealing that he and his family are set to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics inauguration in Paris. But before they reach the City of Light, they’re soaking up the charm of London.

Chiranjeevi's photo, taken in the scenic Hyde Park, captures a serene family outing. He is seen pushing his granddaughter Klin Kaara’s pram, with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela walking alongside him.

“Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons,” he wrote, sharing his anticipation for the upcoming event.