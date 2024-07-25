Chiranjeevi enjoys a ‘serene moment’ with Ram Charan and family in London before attending Paris Olympics inaugural ceremony

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi delighted fans on Wednesday by sharing a heartwarming family moment on X. He posted a picture revealing that he and his family are set to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics inauguration in Paris. But before they reach the City of Light, they’re soaking up the charm of London.
Chiranjeevi's photo, taken in the scenic Hyde Park, captures a serene family outing. He is seen pushing his granddaughter Klin Kaara’s pram, with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela walking alongside him.
“Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons,” he wrote, sharing his anticipation for the upcoming event.
The post quickly garnered attention and affection from fans. One enthusiastic follower commented, “Charan looks so schway!” while another dubbed Klin Kaara “the lucky one.” The warm responses continued with praises for the lovely weather and a barrage of thumbs-up emojis celebrating the family's Olympic adventure.
Upasana recently marked her birthday, adding another layer of joy to the family’s current travels. Ram expressed his love with a sweet birthday message, sharing an adorable selfie and writing, “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” Upasana responded with gratitude, playfully acknowledging his selfie skills, “Thank you Mr C. Ur selfie skills are (ok hand and smiling face with hearts emojis).” The birthday celebrations were extended online, with wishes from Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and actress Lavanya Tripathi, who shared unseen photos of Upasana. These heartfelt messages were reposted by Upasana on her Instagram Stories.
On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his upcoming film, Vishwambhara, directed by Malladi Vassishta. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan and Kunal Kapoor, the film is slated for a January release. Additionally, Chiranjeevi's iconic film Indra (2002) is set for a theatrical re-release on his birthday, August 22, much to the delight of his fans.