Tamannaah Bhatia wants to be a panda and if given the choice — would like to call Mars her home!

Catching up with Tamannaah Bhatia is always a pleasure. With one of the most genuine personalities, the actress is also absolutely moophat and we love that about her! We caught up with her recently to find out how she’d fare when responding to our rapid fire questions.

Q: If you were an alien, what planet do you think you’d call home?

A: Mars seems like a close planet to go to.

Q: What is the one ‘cringe’ thing that you secretly love doing?

A: I don’t know, eating popcorn in the theatre in a very inhuman way?

Q: One superpower you wish you had?

A: To be able to eat whatever I want and not put on any weight.

Q: A food that you absolutely cannot say no to?

A: Sev Puri.

Q: What is your spirit animal and why?

A: A panda, I think, because at home, I don’t do much. I just roam around aimlessly — lie around, eat food, sleep.

Q: Which fruit or vegetable do you most resemble?

A: Tomato, because when I get upset or angry I become very red.

Q: One place in India you’d love to visit?

A: Everything up North. I have not been to most of north of India, so, I really want to explore the northern part of the country.

Q: And finally, if you weren’t who you are today, who do you think you would be?

A: Either a makeup artist or something to do with skin care because I really enjoy it and have researched it and I’ve lived that life — so definitely something in skin care.