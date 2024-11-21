Robert Pattinson joins Christopher Nolan’s next star-studded mystery project

Christopher Nolan is assembling an A-list ensemble for his next film, and Robert Pattinson is the latest star to join the ranks. After collaborating on Tenet, Robert is set to reunite with the visionary director for a new, tightly guarded project under Universal Pictures.

According to reports, the Twilight actor joins a powerhouse cast that includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland. Slated to begin production in the first half of 2025, this marks Nolan’s follow-up to his critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning epic, Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, Robert's schedule is filling up fast. He is expected to return as the Caped Crusader in The Batman sequel, with Warner Bros. eyeing a production start in 2024. He is also set to headline A24’s Primetime, a thriller inspired by the reality series To Catch a Predator and directed by newcomer Lance Oppenheim.

Adding to his roster, the actor will star in Bong Joon-Ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, scheduled for release in April 2025. With a budget of USD150 million, the film serves as Bong’s first feature since his Oscar-winning hit Parasite.

Nolan and Robert's previous collaboration, Tenet, marked the filmmaker’s last project with Warner Bros. before he transitioned to Universal amid tensions over Tenet's pandemic-era release. With this new reunion, fans are eager to see what groundbreaking story Christopher has in store.