Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunite at special screening of ‘Lee’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the iconic duo from James Cameron’s Titanic, reunited for a special screening of Kate’s latest film, Lee, in Los Angeles. The pair, who have maintained a close friendship over the years, shared a heartwarming moment that sent fans into a frenzy.

A video shared on social media captured Leonardo introducing Kate ahead of the screening. He praised her performance, saying, “Tonight I hope everyone bears witness to a film that captures not only the complexity of Lee’s life but also the emotional weight of what it means to share the truth no matter how painful it is. Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative.