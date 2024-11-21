Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunite at special screening of ‘Lee’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the iconic duo from James Cameron’s Titanic, reunited for a special screening of Kate’s latest film, Lee, in Los Angeles. The pair, who have maintained a close friendship over the years, shared a heartwarming moment that sent fans into a frenzy.
A video shared on social media captured Leonardo introducing Kate ahead of the screening. He praised her performance, saying, “Tonight I hope everyone bears witness to a film that captures not only the complexity of Lee’s life but also the emotional weight of what it means to share the truth no matter how painful it is. Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative.
Leonardo continued, “I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent and your passion to every single project that you create. So, without further ado, one of the great talents of our generation, the one and only- Kate Winslet.”
The video concluded with Kate giving a tight hug to Leonardo, much to the delight of the audience. Fans expressed their joy and admiration for the duo's enduring friendship on social media.
Lee is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of renowned photographer Lee Miller. Directed by Ellen Kuras, the film stars Kate in the titular role alongside a talented cast including Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant, and Josh O’Connor.