Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Koffee With Karan’ with a special tribute video

Karan Johar's iconic chat show, Koffee With Karan, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing 20 years since its inception. On Tuesday, the filmmaker marked the occasion by sharing a special video on Instagram, featuring memorable moments from past episodes.

The video highlights candid conversations and unforgettable interactions with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranveer Singh. Known for its unfiltered and glamorous vibe, the show has explored career milestones and personal anecdotes of some of the biggest names in the industry.

In his caption, Karan expressed gratitude to fans, writing, “20 years of Koffee, countless ‘conjectures’ and unfiltered vibes! From jaw-dropping revelations to unforgettable moments, it’s been a ride filled with glamour, and all the DRAMA! Thank you for keeping it brewing always #KoffeeWithKaran.”