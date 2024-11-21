Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Koffee With Karan’ with a special tribute video

Karan Johar's iconic chat show, Koffee With Karan, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing 20 years since its inception. On Tuesday, the filmmaker marked the occasion by sharing a special video on Instagram, featuring memorable moments from past episodes.
The video highlights candid conversations and unforgettable interactions with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranveer Singh. Known for its unfiltered and glamorous vibe, the show has explored career milestones and personal anecdotes of some of the biggest names in the industry.
In his caption, Karan expressed gratitude to fans, writing, “20 years of Koffee, countless ‘conjectures’ and unfiltered vibes! From jaw-dropping revelations to unforgettable moments, it’s been a ride filled with glamour, and all the DRAMA! Thank you for keeping it brewing always #KoffeeWithKaran.”
Koffee With Karan premiered on November 20, 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as its first guests. Over the years, it has completed eight successful seasons, the latest airing in 2023 with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone opening the season.
Over its two-decade journey, the show has hosted a galaxy of stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, and Gauri Khan. In recent years, a younger generation of actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Kartik Aaryan have also graced the famous Koffee couch, sharing insights into their lives and careers.
Karan Johar has announced his return with Koffee With Karan Season 9 in 2025, promising exciting changes, including a revamped rapid-fire round. Fans can look forward to fresh surprises as the beloved show continues to evolve.