Karan Johar celebrates Ranveer Singh’s dance moves from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on International Men's Day

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has captivated audiences once again. On International Men's Day, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a mesmerising video of the actor grooving to the iconic Dola Re Dola song along with co-actor Tota Roy Chowdhury.
Karan, known for his bold and inclusive stance, took to Instagram to praise Ranveer's performance. He emphasised that true talent knows no gender boundaries. The director dedicated the day to men who champion feminism and advocate for a more equitable society.
"Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota (Talent has no gender)," he wrote, highlighting the fact that skill and artistry transcend gender roles.
Ranveer Singh's electrifying performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered immense praise. The actor fearlessly embodied the spirit of the song, originally performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.
He further added in the post, "Today is dedicated to the real MVPs of our society - the men. But not just any (and definitely not EVERY) man…today is for the men who champion feminism. The ones who uplift humanity by advocating equity, equality & a more compassionate society for women & for everyone who just dare to be their true self."
He then added, "So that can be on the stage dancing your heart to Dola Re channelling your inner Madhuri & Aishwarya or it could be on the field expressing your emotions and gratitude after hitting the ball out of the park with your bat. It could be anything. It could be everything. It could be the very step that makes our society the place that many will thrive to be the next MVPs. So do it. And don’t hold back!!"
According to a media source, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that Ranveer was initially nervous about taking on such an iconic dance number. "I remember tying the ghungroo for Ranveer and giving him a bit of a crash course.”