Karan Johar celebrates Ranveer Singh’s dance moves from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on International Men's Day

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has captivated audiences once again. On International Men's Day, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a mesmerising video of the actor grooving to the iconic Dola Re Dola song along with co-actor Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Karan, known for his bold and inclusive stance, took to Instagram to praise Ranveer's performance. He emphasised that true talent knows no gender boundaries. The director dedicated the day to men who champion feminism and advocate for a more equitable society.

"Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota (Talent has no gender)," he wrote, highlighting the fact that skill and artistry transcend gender roles.

Ranveer Singh's electrifying performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered immense praise. The actor fearlessly embodied the spirit of the song, originally performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.