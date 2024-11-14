Ranveer Singh celebrates 6th marriage anniversary with heartfelt appreciation post for wife Deepika Padukone

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, and Ranveer marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute to his wife on social media. The actor, known for his expressive displays of affection, shared a collection of never-before-seen photos and a heartwarming video of Deepika, capturing her infectious laughter and radiant beauty.

The Instagram post featured a series of candid moments, including Deepika flashing her infectious smile with tousled hair, enjoying ice cream, indulging in a delicious dessert, relaxing in a bathrobe, and posing for a maternity photoshoot during her pregnancy with their daughter, Dua.

“Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day#HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone. I love you,” Ranveer captioned the post, expressing his love and admiration for his wife.