Ranveer Singh celebrates 6th marriage anniversary with heartfelt appreciation post for wife Deepika Padukone

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, and Ranveer marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute to his wife on social media. The actor, known for his expressive displays of affection, shared a collection of never-before-seen photos and a heartwarming video of Deepika, capturing her infectious laughter and radiant beauty.
The Instagram post featured a series of candid moments, including Deepika flashing her infectious smile with tousled hair, enjoying ice cream, indulging in a delicious dessert, relaxing in a bathrobe, and posing for a maternity photoshoot during her pregnancy with their daughter, Dua.
“Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day#HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone. I love you,” Ranveer captioned the post, expressing his love and admiration for his wife.
The post quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the couple's adorable dynamic and Ranveer’s heartfelt gesture. “This is making my heart melt,” one fan commented. Another user praised Ranveer’s dedication to showcasing his love for Deepika, writing, “A true loving husband is the one who always finds such hidden gems in his gallery and posts it on his wife’s birthday/anniversary.”
One fan even recalled a tarot card reader’s prediction about their relationship, stating, “He will adore the floor you walk on.” Another highlighted the mutual love and respect between the couple, writing, “U both are so lucky - u to have one of the most beautiful women in world as ur wife & her for having such a loving, caring & amazing human being as her husband. Happy Anniversary ”
This anniversary marks a special milestone for Deepika and Ranveer, as it’s their first since welcoming their daughter, Dua, earlier this year. Fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse into their family celebration and hoping for more adorable photos of the couple and their little one.