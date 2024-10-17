Deepika Padukone discusses ‘midlife crisis’ in a new mental health video

On Wednesday, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her insightful conversation with author and wellness advocate Arianna Huffington, part of a lecture series held to mark World Mental Health Day 2024. Deepika reposted a video from the event, where she and Huffington discussed mental health topics, including the concept of the “midlife crisis.”
The Instagram post featured a caption highlighting the discussion's central theme: “We often measure success through money, status, and power, but @ariannahuff, in conversation with @deepikapadukone, introduces a third metric—one that helps us thrive, not just survive. Watch the full Lecture Series 2024 edition on YouTube to catch their insightful discussion on ‘The Journey to Well-Being.’ #WorldMentalHealthDay.”
In the video, Huffington reflects on her early career struggles, sharing, “I was having a midlife crisis in my early 20s because suddenly I was financially independent, I had a career—not as expected, as a writer—and I was asking myself, ‘Is that all there is?’” She emphasised that downtime and self-care should be seen as essential components of a balanced life, not weaknesses.
Deepika, drawing from her experience as a former national-level badminton player, agreed with this perspective, noting that rest and recovery are crucial for sustained performance and efficiency.
Deepika also shared personal reflections on her mental and emotional well-being as a mother, admitting that stress, lack of sleep, or neglecting self-care directly affect her decision-making abilities. “On days when I’m stressed or feeling burnt out, I can sense that my ability to make good decisions is compromised,” she shared.
The Singham Again actress delved into how early criticism motivated her to improve her craft, reflecting on one particularly harsh review of her debut film, Om Shanti Om. “I remember a specific review that criticised my accent, diction, and talent. Instead of letting it bring me down, it pushed me to work harder and refine my skills,” she recounted.
Deepika’s openness about her journey and resilience adds to the authenticity of her message. Professionally, she’s preparing for her upcoming role as Shakti Shetty, or Lady Singham, in Rohit Shetty’s eagerly awaited film, Singham Again. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, will be her first project following the birth of her daughter.