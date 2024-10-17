Deepika Padukone discusses ‘midlife crisis’ in a new mental health video

On Wednesday, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her insightful conversation with author and wellness advocate Arianna Huffington, part of a lecture series held to mark World Mental Health Day 2024. Deepika reposted a video from the event, where she and Huffington discussed mental health topics, including the concept of the “midlife crisis.”

The Instagram post featured a caption highlighting the discussion's central theme: “We often measure success through money, status, and power, but @ariannahuff, in conversation with @deepikapadukone, introduces a third metric—one that helps us thrive, not just survive. Watch the full Lecture Series 2024 edition on YouTube to catch their insightful discussion on ‘The Journey to Well-Being.’ #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

In the video, Huffington reflects on her early career struggles, sharing, “I was having a midlife crisis in my early 20s because suddenly I was financially independent, I had a career—not as expected, as a writer—and I was asking myself, ‘Is that all there is?’” She emphasised that downtime and self-care should be seen as essential components of a balanced life, not weaknesses.