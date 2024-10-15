Deepika Padukone returns to work after embracing motherhood, stars with Ranveer Singh in new ad

Deepika Padukone has returned to work after welcoming her first child last month, starring in a new advertisement with her husband, Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, Ranveer shared the video on social media, instantly drawing fans to the comments section to celebrate Deepika’s post-motherhood return.

Admirers flooded the post with love, dubbing them the “most stunning couple” and praising the ad’s charm. Some fans expressed anticipation for more personal updates, with one asking, "What’s your baby girl’s name? We’re all waiting!"

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, welcomed their daughter on September 8 and announced the joyous news through a joint social media post. Recently, Deepika spoke candidly about the challenges of sleep deprivation during her Live Love Laugh Lecture series, a platform dedicated to mental wellness.

She shared how sleepless nights have impacted her mood and decision-making, saying, “When you're sleep-deprived or burned out, it affects your decisions. I can feel the difference on days when I haven't slept well or kept up with my self-care routine.”

In terms of upcoming projects, Deepika will appear in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated Singham Again. This high-octane cop drama, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, will feature Deepika as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. This will mark her first film appearance since the birth of her daughter. Singham Again is set for a Diwali release on November 1, adding to the festive excitement for fans eager to see Deepika in a powerful new role.