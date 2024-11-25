Sara Ali Khan drops a new post, talks about selfies, self-love and self-care

We love Sara Ali Khan’s fun and engaging personality. Whether it’s her vibrant conversations, the way she expresses herself or her hilarious knock-knock jokes, we can’t help but adore this actress.
Calling all Sara Ali Khan fans! Head over to her Instagram, where the actress has shared a carousel that perfectly captures the essence of ‘selfies, self-love, and self-care.’
The first image showcases Sara indulging in some skincare as she chills with an ice pack on her face, flaunting her radiant glow. Following that, she strikes a playful pout in a selfie.
Next, Sara adds some humour with a quirky pose, complete with stylish spectacles. There’s also a glamorous shot of her inside a car, radiating elegance. The carousel further features moments of Sara in a cozy robe by the pool, soaking up the sun, alongside stunning sun-kissed images and a serene picture with lush greenery. To top it off, the final slide presents a fun selfie video from the car, offering a glimpse of her charming personality.
Sara summed up the post in her signature poetic style, captioning it: “Selfies, self-love and self-care. When in doubt, pout. Balance the silences before you shout. When able swim, otherwise minimum hit the gym. Chase the sun. Have some fun. Hound the moon. Find Junoon.”
On the professional front, Sara was last seen in the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan. In the historical biographical drama, she played the role of Usha Mehta, a brave young woman who founded an underground radio station to foster unity during India’s fight for independence. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also features notable performances by Alexx O’Nell, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Srivastav, and Benedict Garrett in key roles.
Looking ahead, Sara will be starring in Metro... In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, this film marks their first on-screen pairing and also marks Sara’s debut with the celebrated filmmaker. This anthology film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.