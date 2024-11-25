Sara Ali Khan drops a new post, talks about selfies, self-love and self-care

We love Sara Ali Khan’s fun and engaging personality. Whether it’s her vibrant conversations, the way she expresses herself or her hilarious knock-knock jokes, we can’t help but adore this actress.

Calling all Sara Ali Khan fans! Head over to her Instagram, where the actress has shared a carousel that perfectly captures the essence of ‘selfies, self-love, and self-care.’

The first image showcases Sara indulging in some skincare as she chills with an ice pack on her face, flaunting her radiant glow. Following that, she strikes a playful pout in a selfie.

Next, Sara adds some humour with a quirky pose, complete with stylish spectacles. There’s also a glamorous shot of her inside a car, radiating elegance. The carousel further features moments of Sara in a cozy robe by the pool, soaking up the sun, alongside stunning sun-kissed images and a serene picture with lush greenery. To top it off, the final slide presents a fun selfie video from the car, offering a glimpse of her charming personality.

Sara summed up the post in her signature poetic style, captioning it: “Selfies, self-love and self-care. When in doubt, pout. Balance the silences before you shout. When able swim, otherwise minimum hit the gym. Chase the sun. Have some fun. Hound the moon. Find Junoon.”