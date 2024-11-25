Celebs

Sara Ali Khan showcases her ‘sare moods’, from cute to nerdy

Titled "Sara ke Sare Moods," the collage featured four images
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her playful personality on Instagram, showcasing her diverse moods in a photo collage.

Titled "Sara ke Sare Moods," the collage featured four images: Sara in a pink dupatta, pouting at the camera, sporting glasses, and striking a pose with a colorful scarf. She described her looks as “Pink and cute, Cuty and lazy, Cute and nerdy, Colourful and chirpy,” inviting fans to pick their favourite.

In addition, Sara posted a video of herself enjoying poolside moments in a lime-green bikini, captioning it: “Golden Rays wale Days.”

Earlier, the actress delighted her followers with behind-the-scenes snippets from an ad shoot, expressing her joy through a poem, “Smell the sea and feel the sky, Have some coffee, eat a fry, Let your soul and spirit fly.”

Sara, last seen in the period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro...In Dino. A spiritual sequel to the acclaimed Life in a... Metro (2007), the anthology features stories of modern-day couples and stars an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Sara Ali Khan shares ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ moment with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan

