Sara Ali Khan showcases her ‘sare moods’, from cute to nerdy

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her playful personality on Instagram, showcasing her diverse moods in a photo collage.
Titled "Sara ke Sare Moods," the collage featured four images: Sara in a pink dupatta, pouting at the camera, sporting glasses, and striking a pose with a colorful scarf. She described her looks as “Pink and cute, Cuty and lazy, Cute and nerdy, Colourful and chirpy,” inviting fans to pick their favourite.
In addition, Sara posted a video of herself enjoying poolside moments in a lime-green bikini, captioning it: “Golden Rays wale Days.”
Earlier, the actress delighted her followers with behind-the-scenes snippets from an ad shoot, expressing her joy through a poem, “Smell the sea and feel the sky, Have some coffee, eat a fry, Let your soul and spirit fly.”
Sara, last seen in the period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro...In Dino. A spiritual sequel to the acclaimed Life in a... Metro (2007), the anthology features stories of modern-day couples and stars an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.