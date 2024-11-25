Sara Ali Khan showcases her ‘sare moods’, from cute to nerdy

Earlier, the actress delighted her followers with behind-the-scenes snippets from an ad shoot, expressing her joy through a poem, “Smell the sea and feel the sky, Have some coffee, eat a fry, Let your soul and spirit fly.”

Sara, last seen in the period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro...In Dino. A spiritual sequel to the acclaimed Life in a... Metro (2007), the anthology features stories of modern-day couples and stars an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.