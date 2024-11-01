Sara Ali Khan shares ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ moment with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan delighted fans on Friday by sharing beautiful photos with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, capturing their close sibling bond. Embracing her poetic side, Sara called it her Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham moment, captioning her Instagram post, "With my Brother Jaan, it’s always fun. Kabhi laughter & sometimes he’ll scold. And Appa Jaan will do as she’s told."
Dressed in a vibrant yellow suit beside Ibrahim in a black outfit with a shimmery blue jacket, the Kedarnath star radiated joy. The playful photos show their shared laughter and teasing, with fans loving the duo's camaraderie. One fan commented, “Definitely Tom and Jerry vibes,” while others praised their sibling bond, calling them “Saif and Amrita version 2.0.”
Recently, Sara shared a video from Manali, enjoying missi roti, dal fry, aloo methi, and paneer bhurji. Her caption read, “Happy Diwali! Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss, and health—which for me is basically good food. So don’t be rude. Just give me my food.”
On the work front, Sara is currently filming for an upcoming spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut.