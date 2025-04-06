Laapataa Ladies plagiarism row: Writer releases statement as Burqa City director points out similarities

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been caught in a plagiarism row after it came under scrutiny due to allegations of plagiarism, with numerous social media users pointing out its similarities to the 2019 Arabic film Burqa City. The speculation began after a video featuring a scene from Burqa City went viral online. The clip raised questions about the originality of Rao's film, which has also been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars this year. Laapataa Ladies

Was Laapataa Ladies copied or plagiarised from Burqa City?

As the post gained traction, many users highlighted what appeared to be a similar storyline, where a newlywed man searches for his wife after she is mistakenly swapped with another woman in a burqa. Fabrice Bracq who directed the 2019 Arabic films has weighed in on the plagiarism controversy.

He shared, “First of all, even before watching the film, I was surprised by how closely the pitch matched that of my short film. Then I watched the film, and I was both surprised and shocked to see that, although the story had been adapted to Indian culture, many aspects of my short were clearly present. Notably – and this is by no means an exhaustive list – the kind, loving, naive husband who loses his wife, contrasted with the other husband who is violent and despicable. The scene with the police officer is also striking: a corrupt, violent, and intimidating policeman surrounded by two sidekicks. Of course, there’s the moment with the photo of the veiled woman."