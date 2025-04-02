Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ faces plagiarism allegations over similarities with ‘Burqa City’

The web video has polarized in reception, with some viewing the film as being critical of borrowing key elements from Burqa City, while others view Laapataa Ladies as borrowing from the broad themes of misidentification and cultural expectations. One social media commentator has argued, "It's interesting that Laapataa Ladies has been compared to Burqa City considering the clear similarities in theme and plot structure."

This is not the first time the film has been accused of plagiarism. In July 2024, a seasoned actor Ananth Mahadevan accused Laapataa Ladies of resembling his film Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol released in 1999.